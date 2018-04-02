Teens arrested in relation to armed robbery

COLUMBIA - Two teens were arrested early Saturday morning in relation to an armed robbery Friday night.

Columbia Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Bethel Street in reference to a robbery with a gun.

James C. Yearwood, 18, allegedly pointed a gun at a man and demanded property. He then allegedly took property from the victim and fled the area in a red van.

According to a statement from CPD, officers later located the van, occupied by Yearwood and a 16-year-old girl, at a Petro Mart Convenience Store located at 5481 St. Charles Road.

Yearwood and the girl were was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Yearwood additionally was charged on suspicion of armed criminal action.



