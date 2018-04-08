Teens Killed in Two-car Crash

PIERCE CITY (AP) - Two teenagers are dead after their car was broadsided by a pickup truck near Monett in southwest Missouri. The highway patrol identifies the dead as the 16-year-old driver Tianna Williams and her passenger, 18-year-old David Decredico, both of Pierce City. Troopers say Williams didn't stop for a stop sign and drove in front of the pickup. The truck broadsided the passengers' side of the car, sending it off the road and into a fence. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.