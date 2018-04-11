Teheran, Castro lead Braves past Cardinals

ATLANTA (AP) — Julio Teheran pitched six strong innings, Daniel Castro drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday night.

St. Louis, which opens the postseason at home next Friday, was coming off a three-game series win at Pittsburgh that secured their third straight division title.

Teheran (11-8) allowed five hits, walked one and struck out six. The right-hander closed his regular season by going 2-1 with a 1.62 ERA in his last six starts.

The Cardinals had the bases loaded with no out in the fifth but came up empty when pinch-hitter John Jay grounded into a double play and Tommy Pham struck out.

Jaime Garcia (10-6) gave up six hits and two runs with two walks and five strikeouts in his last start of the regular season.