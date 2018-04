Tekotte Heading Back to San Diego

COLUMBIA - Blake Tekotte has been promoted back to the San Diego Padres. The Columbia native is moving back up to the majors and will join the team for their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Tekotte spent a couple of week with the Padres earlier this season before being demoted to Double A San Antonio. In his last ten games he has hit .357 with five doubles, two home runs and 8 RBI.