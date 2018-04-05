Tekotte's Break Allows Him To Revisit Hometown

COLUMBIA - The major leagues don't take an all star break for a couple of weeks. But a break for the minor leagues is giving Columbia's Blake Tekotte a chance for some vacation in his hometown.

The 2005 Hickman grad received his first taste of the major leagues this season.

On May 23rd, The San Diego Padres promoted Tekotte from Double-A San Antonio.

In a couple of weeks, he had collected his first hit and RBI. But after 19 at-bats, the Padres sent Tekotte back to the minors. Tekotte says next time he plans to stay for good.



"You know I expect to be back up there you know for myself, you know I kind of expect a lot out of myself, and hopefully I'll be back up there again because you know they said see you soon whenever they expand the rosters," said Tekotte. "And in September hopefully I can get back up there, and you know try and help the team win a couple games. It's definitely a place I want to be and a place I expect to be. You know, for myself and hopefully I can get back up there and the next time I get up there I'll stay for the rest of my career hopefully."