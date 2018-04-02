Telephone Threats In Kansas City Area
AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0250Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The FBI says a northwest Missouri bank received a telephone threat last Friday similar to one made to a Kansas supermarket yesterday. Agent Jeff Lanza says the calls to the St. Joseph-area bank and the Dillons store in Hutchinson are among several to various locations around the country. In many of them, the caller demands wire transfers to overseas accounts. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A man accused of opening fire inside a southwest Missouri church has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl two days before the deadly shooting. Investigators say the girl alleged that Eiken Saimon was mad at her for stealing his car and wrecking it. Two days later, the 52-year-old shot and killed three people in a Neosho church. JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- Relatives say an Illinois man killed this week when his car collided with a Missouri school bus was an art student in Chicago. Survivors of Earnest Stephens the Third said he attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and had taken off to earn money with plans to go back and finish his last semester. O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) -- A new directive from Governor Blunt tightens oversight of state-financed construction projects to ensure that contractors don't employ illegal immigrants. Blunt says the move will help ensure that Missouri taxpayers are not in some way subsidizing illegal immigration. The directive will only impact contractors who receive state tax credits or other financial incentives. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-29-07 0809CDT
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
