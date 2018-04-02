Telephone Threats In Kansas City Area

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0250Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The FBI says a northwest Missouri bank received a telephone threat last Friday similar to one made to a Kansas supermarket yesterday. Agent Jeff Lanza says the calls to the St. Joseph-area bank and the Dillons store in Hutchinson are among several to various locations around the country. In many of them, the caller demands wire transfers to overseas accounts. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A man accused of opening fire inside a southwest Missouri church has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl two days before the deadly shooting. Investigators say the girl alleged that Eiken Saimon was mad at her for stealing his car and wrecking it. Two days later, the 52-year-old shot and killed three people in a Neosho church. JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- Relatives say an Illinois man killed this week when his car collided with a Missouri school bus was an art student in Chicago. Survivors of Earnest Stephens the Third said he attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and had taken off to earn money with plans to go back and finish his last semester. O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) -- A new directive from Governor Blunt tightens oversight of state-financed construction projects to ensure that contractors don't employ illegal immigrants. Blunt says the move will help ensure that Missouri taxpayers are not in some way subsidizing illegal immigration. The directive will only impact contractors who receive state tax credits or other financial incentives. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-29-07 0809CDT