Temporary Pumps at St. Louis Sewage Plant

ST. LOUIS - The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has installed temporary pumps aimed at limiting the discharge of untreated sewage into the flooding Mississippi River.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that all of the temporary pumps were expected to be working by Friday. Two of the three lift pumps at the Bissell Point treatment plant failed Sunday, leading to the discharge of 105 million gallons of untreated sewage daily into the river.

Spokesman Lance LeComb says the district must pump treated sewage over flood barriers when the river exceeds flood stage by 2.5 feet. He says the temporary pumps would eliminate discharges. The river at St. Louis was 4.3 feet above flood stage on Friday morning.