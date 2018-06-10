Ten St. Louis Hockey Players To Compete In Olympics

ST. LOUIS - When the 2014 Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament begins on February 12, the St. Louis Blues will be one of only three NHL teams to have ten players representing their countries in Sochi.

Along with the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings, the Blues will send ten players to Russia to compete for Gold for their respective countries.

Below you will find a list of which countries these players will represent.

Blues Captain David Backes, Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, and Forward TJ Oshie will wear the red, white, and blue of Team USA.

Defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester will represent Team Canada.

Forwards Alexander Steen and Patrik Berglund will suit up for Team Sweden.

Forward Vladimir Sobotka will represent the team from the Czech Republic.

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko will represent the games' host country and play for Team Russia.

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak will represent Team Slovakia.

Team USA's first game will be a contest between Team Slovakia on Febuary 13. This matchup pits Backes, Shattenkirk, and Oshie against Blues teammate Jaroslav Halak.