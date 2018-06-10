Ten Tigers Earn Scholar Athlete Honors

COLUMBIA - The US Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its annual Scholar Athletes on Friday and 10 members of the Mizzou track and field team earned spots on the team. In all, 420 men across the nation and 663 women earned honors from the USTFCCCA on Friday.



The Tiger women's team saw six of its student-athletes earn Scholar Athlete recognition as Katie Evans, Leslie Farmer, Laura Green, Bethany Pfieffer, Laura Roxberg and Kaitie Vanatta all earned accolades for their academic achievement.



On the men's side, Kellyn Fogarty, Brian Hancock, Mark Hughes and Tim Opfer all earned Scholar Athlete recognition.