Tenants of New Apartment Complexes Already Having Problems

COLUMBIA - The fall semester is underway for college students, which means hundreds of new tenants for local apartment complexes. For some new complexes, staff members are dealing with their first fall rush, while trying to stay on top of building issues.

Recently, new apartments that opened in August have faced scrutiny for not being prepared for the start of the school year. The Loft on 308 Ninth in Downtown Columbia is one of the complexes whose tenants have had problems.

Loft tenant Gaby Rodriguez says she and her roommate have already had to make multiple requests to get things fixed around their new apartment. "One of the main issues that I had moving in is us not having any hot water for the whole weekend," Rodriguez said. "They had to come in and exchange our water I think two or three times before we had hot water."

Rodriguez also says that she has had problems with her wireless Internet connection, usually having to resort to an Ethernet cord to get an Internet connection.

KOMU 8 called the Loft's front office but no one would comment.

Despite the issues, Rodriguez says she has been happy with the Loft's quick response time to issues. Rodriguez even received a larger water heater as an apology for each of the previous exchanges.