Tennessee State Rips Southeast Missouri State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee State handed Southeast Missouri State its worst loss in 20 years Saturday night, a 55-3 clobbering in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Tigers (2-4, 1-2), who ended their four-game skid, scored 28 points and ran up 285 total yards in the first quarter. By halftime, it was 41-0.

Tennessee State also ended a nine-game conference losing streak.

Southeast Missouri, the defending Ohio Valley champion, was scoreless until placekicker Drew Geldbach's 30-yard field goal with 6:51 left helped the Redhawks (2-4, 1-2) avoid a shutout. It was Southeast Missouri's most lopsided defeat since a 52-0 loss at Middle Tennessee in 1991.

Tennessee State had a season-high 536 yards total offense to Southeast Missouri's 158. In the first half it was 406 to 13.

For the Tigers, Mike German passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns while Trabis Ward rushed for 135 yards and two more scores, the longest 40 yards.