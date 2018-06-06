Tensions high between Missouri governor, lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers' frustrations with Republican Gov. Eric Greitens are boiling over.

State lawmakers are using a special session on abortion called by the governor as an opportunity to publicly slam Greitens.

During his campaign and since his January inauguration, Greitens has repeatedly criticized lawmakers as "career politicians."

Springfield Republican Sen. Bob Dixon says that rhetoric has "poisoned the well" and led to a strained relationship between the governor and legislators.

Greitens says he has a good relationship with some lawmakers. But he told reporters after a Wednesday anti-abortion rally that he didn't run for office to join with lobbyists and people he described as insiders. He says he came to beat them.