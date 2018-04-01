Tensions subside after peaceful Ferguson protests

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hundreds of people gathered in St. Louis for a peace festival that was planned well before the fatal shooting of an unarmed black 18-year-old by a white police officer in Ferguson.

Organizer James Clark said he did not think the timing was a coincidence. Peace Fest 2014 came some two weeks after Officer Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, touching off nightly protests that have sometimes turned chaotic.

Tracy Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin, had been scheduled to speak well before the events in Ferguson unfolded. Organizers said he would be joined later Sunday afternoon by a representative of Brown's family. Trayvon Martin, 17, was also unarmed when he was shot and killed in Florida in 2012. George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer who said he shot Martin in self-defense, was acquitted.