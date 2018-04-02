Terror funding defendant seeks federal case's dismissal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Missourian now living in California is seeking the dismissal of a federal indictment that alleges he played a role in an effort to support terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria.

Armin Harcevic is among six people indicted in St. Louis on charges that he supplied money and equipment to fighters with designated foreign terrorist organizations, including Islamic State.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Harcevic's attorneys claim in a court filing Wednesday that prosecutors haven't alleged "sufficient facts" to show any intent to support an act of terrorism.

During a hearing Thursday in St. Louis, lawyers for the co-defendants with pending cases were given until Nov. 16 to file motions to dismiss. Officials acknowledged the volume of evidence and the need to translate much of it into English.