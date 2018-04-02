Terror plot suspect indicted on new charge

COLUMBIA - The Columbia man accused of plotting a terror attack with people he believed were members of ISIS was indicted Thursday on two counts, one of them a new charge.

Robert Lorenzo Hester is accused of attempting to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization. He is also charged with providing material support and resources to be used in preparation for, and in carrying out, the use of weapons of mass destruction.

The federal indictment says the activities took place from October 2016 through Feb. 17, 2017.

Investigators said Hester was arrested Friday after he arrived at a meeting with undercover agents he thought were members of ISIS.

An affidavit said Hester repeatedly told the agents he was excited to help them plan what investigators call a "murderous terrorist bombing and gunfire attack," saying it would be a good day for Muslims worldwide.