Terrorist attacks in Paris leave many dead

PARIS - A French police official said at least 100 people were killed inside a Paris concert hall where attackers seized hostages shortly after midnight Paris time Saturday. The hostage-taking was one in a series of at least six attacks across Paris.

Two police officials said security forces ended their assault on the concert hall killing at least two attackers.

The violence occurred at several different locations. Police in Paris told NBC News that several people had been shot at a restaurant, and The Associated Press reported that there were fatalities at the nearby Bataclan theater, where scores of hostages had been taken.

World leaders have expressed shock at the violence in Paris.

President Barack Obama called the attacks on Paris an "outrageous attempt to terrorize innocent civilians" and was vowing Friday to do whatever it took to help bring the perpetrators to justice. Obama said he would not speculate about who was responsible. He called the attacks a "heartbreaking situation" and an "attack on all of humanity."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "deeply shaken by the news and pictures that are reaching us from Paris." The German leader issued a statement saying her thoughts were with the victims "of the apparent terrorist attack."

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was condemning "the despicable terrorist attacks" in Paris and was demanding the immediate release of numerous hostages being held in the Bataclan theater.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the timing of the attacks.]