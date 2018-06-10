Tesla wins legal battle over Missouri licenses to sell cars

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that electric car maker Tesla Inc. can continue to sell its vehicles directly to consumers in Missouri.

The Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Auto Dealers Association.

A Cole County judge ruled last year that the Missouri Revenue Department violated state law by granting licenses that allowed the automaker to sell cars directly to customers instead of through a dealership.

The dealership association argued the state gave Tesla special privileges because other manufacturers provide cars to franchised dealerships to sell.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the appellate court ruled Tuesday that the association lacked standing to sue. The court reversed the lower court's ruling and dismissed the petition.