Test confirms traveler from Missouri infected with Zika virus

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed a woman who traveled to Puerto Rico has the Zika virus. That brings the total number of travel-related cases found in the state to 30. The department said the woman is not pregnant.

The department said it has regularly updated health care providers and the public about Zika virus in addition to coordinating the approval of Missourians for testing since the beginning of the year.