Test Scores Improve at Fulton Elementary School

FULTON - A Fulton, Mo. elementary school has worked its way off the State's school improvement list.

After two year,s McIntire Elementary students were able to bring up their MAP test scores.

This removes the school from the state's list of schools needing to improve.

Schools on that list must allow parents to move children to other schools if they wish.

Beth Houf, principal of McIntire, credits parents and teachers with the school's success.

"The teachers in this building, and all of the staff members, are hands down top of the line. They give 110 percent everyday. They come in with a smile on their face," Houf said.

Mcintire still did not test high enough in math, but Houf says the school has formulated a plan to improve scores on the math testing.