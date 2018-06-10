Testimony begins for southeast Missouri coroner

PERRYVILLE (AP) — The trial has begun for southeast Missouri coroner accused of theft.

The Southeast Missourian reported Herbert Miller, Perry County coroner since 1995, was charged in 2014 with theft and financial exploitation of the elderly.

Testimony in the trial began Wednesday.

Miller's accused of writing several checks payable to "cash" beginning in 2009 and a few to his funeral home business from an account belonging to the woman who appointed Miller durable power of attorney.

Miller's attorney, Steve Wilson, argues the victim told Miller to make checks out to the funeral home as a gift in return for Miller and his wife taking care of the woman. The defense also claimed the woman instructed Miller to take portions of the checks made out to cash as gifts.