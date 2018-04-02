Teter Named NAIA First Team All-American

COLUMBIA - Columbia College softball player Valerie Teter has been awarded NAIA First Team All-American honors, according to an official release from the NAIA National Office earlier today. Teter becomes just the eighth Cougar to earn first team honors.

Valerie had a record breaking season once again in 2011. The pitcher and infielder led the squad with a .484 batting average this season, which breaks the Columbia College record for highest average in a season, a record that has been held by head coach Wendy Spratt since 1990 when she hit .480. Teter also tied the record for homeruns in a season with 11. She also hit 13 doubles, one triple, scored 41 runs and had 38 RBIs for a slugging percentage of .871. Valerie was also a force on the mound with a 22-8 record, 1.28 earned run average and 280 strikeouts to just 16 walks. With a fielding percentage of .987 through 41 games, the senior made just one error in 79 chances. She was named AMC Player of the Year this season as well as her freshman year and has been the conference pitcher of the year for the last two seasons. Teter was a Second Team All-American recipient last season and an honorable-mention member her freshman and sophomore years.

In addition, three members of the softball squad have been named Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Members of the squad must hold at least junior status academically and have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Seniors Kensie Cavanah and Ashley Brawner and sophomore Rachel Coleman are 2011 recipients of the award.

Cavanah is receiving the honor for the second time in her career and plans to graduate in December 2011 with a degree in History. Brawner recently graduated with her Master's in Teaching from Columbia College and is a first time recipient of the award. Coleman is also receiving the honor for the first time.

The Cougars wrapped up the 2011 season with a 29-16 record and were crowned the American Midwest Conference regular season co-champions after going 13-3 in the AMC.