Texas Gov. Perry Takes Low-Taxes Show to Missouri

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Rick Perry is taking his low-taxes and conservative-politics road show to Missouri later this month.

The Texas governor is considering a presidential race in 2016 and has made similar trips to California, New York and Illinois to promote what he calls the Texas miracle. He says his policies of low taxes, minimal regulation and limits on lawsuits have made Texas a leader in job creation. Critics complain about the state's poor schools, high poverty and low health insurance rates.

Perry's office says he will travel to Missouri on Aug. 29 and meet with political and business leaders. A privately-funded group called Texas One began running TV commercials across Missouri on Monday to promote Perry and his policies. The group will also pay for Perry's travel and accommodations.