Texas man admits trying to entice minors for sex

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 41-year-old Texas man admits traveling to Missouri to have sex with two minor sisters whose supposed father - an undercover detective - he met online.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City says John Paul Christian of San Marcos pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to two counts of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sex.

Prosecutors say Christian agreed to pay a man he thought was the father of two girls, ages 11 and 15, $400 to have sex with the girls.

He was arrested March 1 in Kansas City after getting out of a taxi at a home where he thought the man and his daughters lived.