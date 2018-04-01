Texas Man Sentenced to 7 years in Mo. Man's Death

PINEVILLE (AP) - A Texas man was sentenced to seven years in prison for the fatal shooting of a southwest Missouri man.

Twenty-eight-year-old Caleb Saddler, of Del Rio, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter in the May 2012 death of 31-year-old Michael Smith, of Goodman.

The Joplin Globe reports Saddler was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter in a plea deal.

Prosecutors say Smith was shot during a night of drinking at a home near Goodman. His burned body was found about a week later inside a barrel that had been capped with cement and dumped in a ravine about four miles south of Joplin.