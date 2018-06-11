Texas woman accused in Missouri buttocks injection death

The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Missouri have accused a Texas woman of causing a woman's death from an illegal cosmetic injection into the victim's buttocks.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged 44-year-old Nitica Deonte Lee of Dallas with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, alleging she recklessly causing Daysha Phillips' death in July by injecting her with a silicone substance.

Authorities said 22-year-old Phillips of Florissant died four days after the procedure at a hotel in Edmundson, a tiny St. Louis suburb abutting Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

Online court records do not show if Lee has an attorney.

A judge has set Lee's bond at $200,000 cash only.