Texting program launches to combat hunger in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A program is launching in St. Louis that will allow young people facing hunger to send a text message and receive a meal.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Not Impossible Labs of Venice, California, plans to launch a six-month pilot program in the city via Covenant House Missouri.

Through the program, someone can text a code as well as the words, "hungry" or "meal." That person will then receive a call or text asking for their location, followed by several high protein menu options from nearby restaurants. Volunteers with Not Impossible will then order the requested meal online and the organization will pay for it. Young people dealing with hunger would be able to pick up their food like any other customer.