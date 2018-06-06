Thanksgiving at the Fire Station

Spry is learning the ropes from his fellow firefighters after following in his father's footsteps.

"My father was a firefighter with the city of Columbia and he retired 24 years," Spry said. "I remember the holidays he'd be gone working with the guys in his station and now it's kind of like I'm doing the same thing."

So, as Spry continued his family's tradition, he realized the value of both families. And he still had to take his turn washing dishes at his home away from home.