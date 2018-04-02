The 28th annual Salute to Veterans soars through Columbia

COLUMBIA - The 28th annual Salute to Veterans Celebration and Air Show took flight Saturday at the Columbia Regional Airport.

The event honors those who risk all to protect all.

Penny Shepherd has been volunteering the past 25 years and said she became involved because her husband was a pilot in the Air Force.

"I think it's great people want to be involved and somebody always has a connection. Either they know somebody, know somebody's family and I think it's remarkable that Americans can come together and enjoy a free air show," Shepherd said.

Pilot Keith Daniel originally got into aviation because of his stepfather who was a Navy commander. He had his own plane that Daniel helped repair. Daniel fell in love with aircrafts and joined the Navy to become an aircraft mechanic.

"I'm like a big kid. It's like playing with a toy every day," Daniel said.

This year there are nine distinguished guests being honored at the air show. They all fought through various wars and some are still currently active.

The air show will be open Sat. May 28 until 4 p.m. and Sun. May 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free to the public.