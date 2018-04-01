The 4th Annual Charity Canine Cannonball at the Lake of the Ozarks

COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners got together for the fourth annual charity Canine Cannonball at the Lake of the Ozarks. Dogs of the biggest and smallest sizes all took part. All proceeds go to the Dogwood Animal Shelter.

Whether you are a world champion like Baxter or a first time competitor in the Canine Cannonball like Chancee or Bailey the water is for any dog.

Bailey and Chancee both had horrific events happen in their lives but luckily they had owners there to rescue them.

"She did not have a hip socket in her right hip so one of the local vets gave her actually a surgery for free if we took the dog and gave her surgery on her right hip to give her her hip socket," said Matt Powers his dog, Chancee's setbacks.



"Chained to a tree for the first year and a half of his life. He wasn't fed, he didn't have water, he didn't even have a shelter. The owner actually ended up leaving him tied to the tree, so since I've gotten him," says Rob Ward about his first time competing dog, Bailey. "It's been a plus for both of us. This guy's got the best life he can ever ask for."

Having fun jumping and swimming at home has brought Chancee and Bailey out to the waters of the Lake of the Ozarks.

Matt Powers said about his dog Chancee, "We practice quite a bit at the house and on the water. She likes to swim in the pool so it's just something for her to do. To get out and just get to swim. She loves to swim."

"He's never jumped before so I figure he likes to do it at home. I might as well try it and see what he does here. It's just fun," said Bailey's owner, Rob Ward.

Tony Lambart and Baxter are a dynamic duo, a 2010 Iron Dog world championship duo that participated in only their second competition at the Canine Cannonball event, but Lambart says what really matters most is the dogs having fun.

"It doesn't matter how far the dog goes. The dog can go one foot, or twenty feet, it doesn't matter, the dog has just as much fun," says Tony Lambart.

Dog owners emphasize the benefits of this event and how it allows people to bond with their dogs.

"Bringing them out to an event where the dog can have fun and just get wet and have a blast," said Lambart of the Canine Cannonball. "Spend time with your dog, there's just as important as family, they are family. He's family to me."