The Arts Sweep Across Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - As the summer heat continues to sizzle, the Mid-Missouri arts scene does as well.

From plays, to music, to art exhibits, towns across the state are embracing the arts. In Columbia, MU Summer Repertory Theatre presents "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" on Friday and Saturday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. "How the Other Half Loves" will run for its final weekend at the Maplewood Barn Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Performances begin at 8 p.m.

The MU Art and Archaeology Museum is presenting Silkscreen Prints by Photorealist Artist through the end of the summer. The exhibit depicts urban landscape prints that try to find a balance between photography and realism. The film "The Third One" will also play through the summer at the museum. The film uses art to examine the debate over Muslim women and the garments they wear.

Starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday, there will be a Cajun music and food festival at the Stone Hill Winery in Hermann. Cajun Concert on the Hill will feature Ed Gary and the Louisiana Cajun Aces, a Cajun band from the bayous of Louisiana. Cajun dancers from Louisiana will perform authentic Cajun dances and a parade will take place on Sunday.

The Mithril Celtic Band and the Missouri Symphony Orchestra will take the stage at the Missouri Theatre Saturday night at 7:30. The band plays Celtic, Appalachian and Bluegrass music.

The Tony Award-winning musical Camelot dances onto the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre stage this weekend as well. The play runs July 5-15.