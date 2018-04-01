The Bureau of Labor Statistics Set to Release October Job Numbers

MID-MISSOURI - The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release October job numbers. The Bureau will show an article on the consumer price index and what it measures on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Bureau will look at mass layoffs in October. The study will look at massive layoff events from single businesses, industries, and the state.

Finally, the state will release statewide unemployment numbers.

KOMU 8 News will continue to update this story throughout the week with the latest jobs and economic news.