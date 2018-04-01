The Cards Control Room

Scott schaefer is a videographer here at komu...You've probably seen his work on lots of stories. But you might have heard his work playing the organ at busch stadium. In tonight's sarah's story, komu's sarah hill introduces us to the other players on the diamond....the real gems."gameday programs cardinals yearbook.""go cardinals!"Sure you know the cardinals "marquis" names like pujols.But chances are you've never met...Scott, barry, joe and john. While the players are hitting 'em out of the park."leading off for the st. Louis cardinals."These guys are hitting the high notes..."i don't even think about the crowd really. I'm more nervous doing a wedding or something i'm more nervous doing that than when i'm in front of 46 thousand people."At 23, scott schaefer is one of the youngest members of this group.He plays for the cardinals and dare i say white sox.He even writes some of his own music. "six years ago, i wrote a letter to the stadium trying to find the music to the budweiser song. Ernie hays, the organist wrote me back and actually invited my family up to the booth and i started taking lessons and from there...Ended up here at the organ booth." said busch organist and videographer scott schaefer."get him."Scott, barry joe and john....."video technicians..."They're up to bat every inning .."wave little girl wave. "...in a control booth just off home plate. "sit and look up stats to put up on the board. Pertinent things. For instance, if a left handed pitcher is coming into the game, what's his record against a right handed batter."They're also in charge of the video lineup on the stadium's jumbotron. "it gets a little hectic."With three big screens and 20 smaller screens inside, it's like umpiring dozens of games at the same time. "call up kenny and tell him what the heck...""he got him. Unbelievable.""chuck, stay there a second.""that's really loud out here. ""that's not on tape is it? I like messin' with those cameramen."So hats off to the real players. There could be no oquendo... "on third, jose oquendo.""ready damon, ready john."No albert.Without scott, barry, joe and john. "love it."From the cameraman who keeps fans in focus."bu bu bu bud."To the beer man who makes sure they're not."standby for fan cam."With videographer brad noblitt, that's a sarah story.(Organ music ends) Scott is a native of montgomery city. Ernie hays is the regular organist at busch and scott is his backup.