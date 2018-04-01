The Center Project Holding Atomic Dance Party in Columbia Tonight

COLUMBIA - The Center Project will hold its annual fundraiser, the Atomic Dance Party, or ADP tonight at 8 p.m.

The Center Project is a resource center working to foster greater understanding, visibility and support of the LGBTQ community in mid-Missouri.

The dance party is at 300 Saint James Street in Columbia.

Tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $5 for people 18 and older, or $10 for those 21 and older.