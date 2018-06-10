The city to change water disinfection method for cold days

COLUMBIA - A change in Columbia's water disinfection system marks the end of the summer. The utility changed back from the chlorine to chloramine (chlorine plus ammonia) disinfection method. The water will not have as strong of a chlorine taste and smell.

Connie Kacprowicz, the spokesperson for Columbia Water and Light, said the agency uses two different methods of disinfection.

"It's very important for us to have water that is clean all the way to the faucet," Kacprowicz said.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recommends that the city to switch back to chlorine for several months during summer to reduce the nitrification caused by the chloramine disinfection method.

"When we add that very tiny amount of ammonia, it actually makes that chlorine taste and smell go away," Kacprowicz said. "So most people prefer the chloramine disinfection method versus the straight chlorine disinfection method."

Kacprowicz said water that is not disinfected can cause water born illnesses such as typhoid, hepatitis and cholera.