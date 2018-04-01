The Columbia PET Project is Seeking Donations

COLUMBIA - The Columbia PET Project has had to scale back production due to a decrease in donations. The group that makes 3-wheeled vehicles for people who can't walk in poor countries is now an international phenomenon. It takes much more than volunteers to build a pet...it takes money.

If you would like to adopt a pet cart for $250, you can go to www.giftofmobility.org or www.petinternational.org

If you would like to adopt a wheelchair for $180, you can go to www.hopehaveninternational.org

All donations are tax deductible.

The Columbia PET Project, located at 1908 Heriford Road, is also collecting used sewing machines, fabric and sewing supplies to give to people in poor countries to help them earn a living. The PET Project phone number is (573) 886-7877.

For a link to all of The Culture That Crawls stories, please visit www.theculturethatcrawls.com