The Columbia Public Library will host a cemetery visual tour

3 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Monday, October 13 2014 Oct 13, 2014 Monday, October 13, 2014 6:11:00 AM CDT October 13, 2014 in News
By: Maddison Hill, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - The public is invited to attend a visual tour of the Columbia Cemetery Monday.

The Daniel Boone Public Library will host the visual tour of the more than 150-year-old historic place. One of the members of the Board of Trustees for the cemetery Cindy Mustard said the tour will include multiple things.

"We're going to be talking about history of the cemetery, we're going to talk about some of the people that are buried there," Mustard said. "It's really a list of the pioneers and founding families of Columbia."

One of the prominent people Mustard will point out on the visual tour is the grave of the University of Missouri's founder.

"We point some out of course James Rollins who is the founder of the University of Missouri and the father of the University, his whole area and all of his descendants," Mustard said.

Mustard said they will also talk about the variety of different tombstones from the Victorian age until now.

"Some are very modern, and some are very elaborate," Mustard said.

One of the things pointed out on the tour is something unique to the Columbia Cemetery. Mustard said it is called a receiving vault.

"That is where they would store bodies in the winter time because they didn't have the equipment back in the 1850's," Mustard said.

Mustard said she thinks it is important for the public to understand the history of their town.

"I think they should get to know the history of Columbia," Mustard said. "I mean if you just go on the main road you see Rollins, Conley, we named the streets [after] all of the founding families."

The event will take place Monday night in the Friends room at the Columbia Public Library at 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

 

