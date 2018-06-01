The Extra Point: Game of the Week: Hickman at Jefferson City

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Friday, September 05 2014 Sep 5, 2014 Friday, September 05, 2014 3:51:00 AM CDT September 05, 2014 in Friday Night Fever
By: John Zupon Jr., KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - It is the third week of spending Friday night's underneath the bright lights of a football stadium, and this week the KOMU 8 Sports team heads south to Jefferson City as the Jays take on the Hickman Kewpies.

Who: Hickman Kewpies (0-2) at Jefferson City Jays (1-1)

When: Friday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City High School, 609 Union St. Jefferson City, MO 65101.

Distance: 34.4 miles, or about a 36 minute drive.

Significance: Jefferson City is looking to rebound after getting beat by CBC at home last week, and Hickman's Kewpies are looking for their first win after losing their first two. Hickman would need to win if it wants to go to the post-season again. The Jays are looking to regain their mojo before their first away game next week.

Class 6, District 3:

1. Francis Howell (2-0)
2. Timberland (2-0)
3. Jefferson City (1-1)
4. Rock Bridge (1-1)
5. Fort Zumwalt West (1-1)
6. Troy-Buchanan (0-2)
7. Blue Springs South (0-2)
8. Hickman (0-2)

Jefferson City Jays (1-1): The Jays suffered a disappointing loss in the post season last year, and to add to it, they had to watch Rock Bridge, who they beat in the last week of the season, make it all the way to the state championship game. The Jays are looking to wipe that memory away and add another state championship title. 9th year head coach Ted LePage has a sterling record of 60-28. A loss to CBC hurt the chances of going all the way, but does not kill the dream. It will be interesting to see if senior Isaac Roling will get the start or if sophomore Gunnar See will. See got a few chances last week and went 2-3.

Player to Watch: Elijah Pittman, senior RB. Pittman has one rushing touchdown this season already, against McCluer North. Pittman, who had 7 rushing touchdown's last season, needs to bust out against Hickman to relieve the pressure on the passing game. He must prove that, even when the running game is down, he can still help the team either in the passing game or just blocking.

Hickman Kewpies (0-2): Head Coach Arnel Monroe wanted to get back to the post-season and forget a first-round upset last year. He has started in an 0-2 hole in a tough class six that punishes anybody without a perfect record. The Kewpies not only sit in last place in district three, they are last in class six, according to maxpreps.com. The Kewpies should start looking at this year as a rebuilding season.

Player to Watch: Elijah Crum, junior RB. Crum would need a great game if Hickman wants a shot of winning on the road. Crum saw a lot of playing time last year and helped the team into the post-season. He will need a bust-out game for a stale offense if the Kewpies want a chance.

Prediction: The game will be close for the first quarter, but the Jay's will get a spark from Pittman. Hickman, if it wants to win, will need to shut Pittman down, they need Crum to step up, and find a way to stop Jefferson City's passing game. Gunnar See will eventually come in, if not start.


Hickman - 13
Jefferson City - 48

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at Photos@komu.com. Instagram works too, @komunews.

Be sure to watch Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m. to see how your favorite team fared in week five.

 

More News

Grid
List

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued an order Thursday calling for Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff to... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting which led to a lockdown of several Jefferson... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 91°
2pm 93°
3pm 94°
4pm 93°