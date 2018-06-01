The Extra Point: Game of the Week: Hickman at Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - It is the third week of spending Friday night's underneath the bright lights of a football stadium, and this week the KOMU 8 Sports team heads south to Jefferson City as the Jays take on the Hickman Kewpies.

Who: Hickman Kewpies (0-2) at Jefferson City Jays (1-1)

When: Friday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City High School, 609 Union St. Jefferson City, MO 65101.

Distance: 34.4 miles, or about a 36 minute drive.

Significance: Jefferson City is looking to rebound after getting beat by CBC at home last week, and Hickman's Kewpies are looking for their first win after losing their first two. Hickman would need to win if it wants to go to the post-season again. The Jays are looking to regain their mojo before their first away game next week.

Class 6, District 3:

1. Francis Howell (2-0)

2. Timberland (2-0)

3. Jefferson City (1-1)

4. Rock Bridge (1-1)

5. Fort Zumwalt West (1-1)

6. Troy-Buchanan (0-2)

7. Blue Springs South (0-2)

8. Hickman (0-2)

Jefferson City Jays (1-1): The Jays suffered a disappointing loss in the post season last year, and to add to it, they had to watch Rock Bridge, who they beat in the last week of the season, make it all the way to the state championship game. The Jays are looking to wipe that memory away and add another state championship title. 9th year head coach Ted LePage has a sterling record of 60-28. A loss to CBC hurt the chances of going all the way, but does not kill the dream. It will be interesting to see if senior Isaac Roling will get the start or if sophomore Gunnar See will. See got a few chances last week and went 2-3.

Player to Watch: Elijah Pittman, senior RB. Pittman has one rushing touchdown this season already, against McCluer North. Pittman, who had 7 rushing touchdown's last season, needs to bust out against Hickman to relieve the pressure on the passing game. He must prove that, even when the running game is down, he can still help the team either in the passing game or just blocking.

Hickman Kewpies (0-2): Head Coach Arnel Monroe wanted to get back to the post-season and forget a first-round upset last year. He has started in an 0-2 hole in a tough class six that punishes anybody without a perfect record. The Kewpies not only sit in last place in district three, they are last in class six, according to maxpreps.com. The Kewpies should start looking at this year as a rebuilding season.

Player to Watch: Elijah Crum, junior RB. Crum would need a great game if Hickman wants a shot of winning on the road. Crum saw a lot of playing time last year and helped the team into the post-season. He will need a bust-out game for a stale offense if the Kewpies want a chance.

Prediction: The game will be close for the first quarter, but the Jay's will get a spark from Pittman. Hickman, if it wants to win, will need to shut Pittman down, they need Crum to step up, and find a way to stop Jefferson City's passing game. Gunnar See will eventually come in, if not start.



Hickman - 13

Jefferson City - 48

