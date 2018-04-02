The Extra Point: Game of the Week: Jefferson City at Battle

3 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 10 2014 Oct 10, 2014 Friday, October 10, 2014 10:32:00 AM CDT October 10, 2014 in Friday Night Fever
By: John Zupon, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - With only two weeks left in the season in mid-Missouri high school football, we have a high-powered and well-established Jefferson City team heading up to Columbia to take on the young and new Battle squad. It should be a fun game because these two schools are so different yet so alike, but we will get to that when we break down the matchup. 

It is getting deeper and deeper into the year, and it's getting colder so bundle up and go cheer on your nearest high school football team! If you want to stay at home warm and comfortable, though, you can find everything you want in our live blog coverage. 

Who: Jefferson City Jays (5-2) at Battle Spartans (4-3)

When: Friday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.

Where: 7575 St. Charles Rd, Columbia, MO 65202

Distance: 36 miles, or about a 38 minute drive.

Significance: One of these teams has won a state championship, is probably one of the best teams in mid-Missouri, is rated in the top 200 nationally, sends players to the NFL and are well respected not only in the state but the nation. That is Jefferson City. The team the Jays will be facing are pesky, young, in their second season, have no experience playing in big games and yet are resilient in almost every game. This is the first time the Spartans see the Jays and it will be interesting to see how the well-respected Jefferson City will react to being the visiting team.

Standings
Class 6, District 3 Class 5, District 4
  1. Francis Howell (7-0)
  2. Jefferson City (5-2)
  3. Timberland (5-2)
  4. Rock Bridge (4-3)
  5. Fort Zumwalt West (4-3)
  6. Blue Springs South (2-5)
  7. Hickman (0-7)
  8. Troy-Buchanan (0-7)
  1. Camdenton (5-2)
  2. Battle (4-3)
  3. Waynesville (3-4)
  4. Lebanon (3-4)
  5. Washington (1-6)
  6. Rolla (1-6) 

Battle Spartans (4-3): These pesky Spartans are causing a ruckus in all kinds of standings, including their own. My prediction at the beginning of the season was the Spartans would finish .500. They could still finish .500, but I am starting to regret my pick a little bit. I did not expect the kind of offensive explosion this team would have: seventeen touchdowns on the ground and another five through the air. The harmony of this Spartan offense has been astounding to say the least, and I expect them to continue to do that into the post-season if they can win one or possibly both games that remain this season.

Player to Watch: Nash Sutherlin, senior RB/CB. This young man has really shown senior leadership on the field for this Spartan offense. He leads in every running category and has 9 TDs, which leads the team. He is averaging 161 yards per game and an even 8 yards per carry. Side note: He has also caught one pass for 58 yards, and added another TD to his tally. A strong game from Sutherlin means a chance at a win against the Jays. 

Jefferson City Jays (5-2): Two weeks ago, the Jays suffered a devastating loss to Rock Bridge. Last week, they came out firing and won 48-6 against Confluence Academy to get some of their swagger back. Now, they head in to this week tied for second in their district, a place where the 10-time state champions do not like to be. They are looking at the post-season, as they do almost every season, but they will be smart not to overlook the Spartans. They have a great run game, an average passing game and their defense is solid. This game is a must-win to have a chance at a three-game winning streak heading into post season play.

Player to Watch: Elijah Pittman, junior RB. Pittman is on track to get the same amount of carries as last season, and he is looking to keep on improving in other areas from last year. Averaging 6.4 yards per carry with 6 TDs on the season, he is on the right track to improve, but simply improving will not get this Jays team deep into post-season play. I believe if the Jays, behind Pittman, start playing games like they are "win or go home" games, then they will not only win this week, but they will possibly look like a real threat in the post-season. 

Prediction: Experience prevails. Jefferson City wins this one handily but the Spartans will look really strong. Jefferson City comes out trying to throw the ball against the inexperienced Spartan defense and they will not get very far. Pittman will step up and bust out one long run, and the rest will be written. If the Spartan defense can hold off the Jays, then Sutherlin could have a big game against a struggling Jays defense, but I still think the Jays prevail. 

Jefferson City - 48

Battle - 13

Tweet me what you think about my prediction at @JMZupon, and remember to tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at ShareIt@komu.com. Instagram works too, @komunews.

Be sure to watch Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m. on Friday night to see how your favorite team fared in week seven.

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
6am 23°
7am 23°
8am 25°
9am 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

5:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
6:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
7:00a
Today
5:30a
Paid Program
6:00a
Page Six TV
6:30a
Cops

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld