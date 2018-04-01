The Extra Point: Game of the Week: Moberly at Boonville

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Friday, October 18 2013 Oct 18, 2013 Friday, October 18, 2013 9:39:00 AM CDT October 18, 2013 in Friday Night Fever
By: Brent Pearson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

(BOONVILLE) - The Boonville Pirates are looking to spoil the Moberly Spartans' perfect 7-0 record with just one more game remaining in the regular season. The Spartans' have never won at Boonville since they joined the North Missouri Central Conference.

Who: No. 4 Moberly Spartans (7-0) at Boonville Pirates (3-4)

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, 7 p.m.

Where: Boonville High School, 1690 W. Ashley Rd., Boonville, Mo., 65223

Distance: 58.1 miles, or about a hour and three minute drive

Significance: Moberly needs a win to retain the top spot in the Class 4, District 6 rankings with one more game remaining in the season. They lead No. 3 Helias (5-2) by just over a point. Helias hosts Class 6, No. 4 CBC (St. Louis) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Moberly Spartans: The Spartans are one of mid-Missouri's most exciting teams. The teams' defense has been outstanding this year, only allowing 93 total points. Moberly comes off a 56-36 win at home. The Spartans haven't had trouble scoring on any team this season, averaging 41 points per game.

Player to watch: Justin Connaway, senior QB - The senior scored three touchdowns in the Spartan's week seven thumping of Hannibal. Connaway, a second-year starter, controls the offense with ease and hasn't seen much difficulty against defenses. The 6-foot-1, 175 quarterback is a dual-threat for defenses. Connaway has a strong receiving core in seniors Blake Joiner and junior Scott Mason. Both receivers had touchdown catches in last week's win.

Boonville Pirates: Boonville enters this week's game coming off of a thrilling 42-39 victory over Fulton in week seven. The Pirates threw a game-winning ‘Hail Mary' pass with 4.6 seconds remaining to beat Fulton. The Pirates started off the season with a 0-3 record before winning two straight games. A loss to Kirksville halted the teams progress. The Pirates face the toughest test of the season with an undefeated high-powered, confident offense in Moberly. The Pirates will have their hands full with the Spartans and must play its best game of the season to win.

Player to watch: Jacob Francis, senior QB - Francis, Boonville's week seven hero, will need more magic to pull the upset on the Spartans. The 5-foot-10 quarterback is nearing the 1,000 yard mark on the season with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Francis has completed just over 50-percent of his passes this season. The QB will have to step up and target his receivers for multiple touchdowns and hope his defense can force a few turnovers.

Prediction: In three of the four losses this season, Boonville has had, the team gave up 35 points of more. I expect Moberly to continue the trend and move to 8-0 on the season.

Moberly - 56

Boonville - 7 

Tweet your game photos to us @komunews or @komusports to show us what's happening where you're. If it's easier, email us at ShareIt@komu.com.

Be sure to watch Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m. on Friday night to see how your favorite team fared in week five.

 

