The Extra Point: Game of the Week: North Callaway at Mexico

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Friday, August 22 2014 Aug 22, 2014 Friday, August 22, 2014 4:52:38 AM CDT August 22, 2014 in Friday Night Fever
By: John Zupon Jr., KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

MEXICO - The smell of fresh cut grass is in the air, and school is in session, which means Friday Night Fever is back. In the first Game of the Week, the Mexico Bulldogs host the North Callaway Thunderbirds to kick off each teams' season.

KOMU 8 News will be covering most games with a real-time live blog with fan photos and score updates.

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at ShareIt@komu.com. Instagram works too, @komunews.

Be sure to watch Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m. on Friday night to see how your favorite team fared in week five.

Our Game of the Week teams both had sub-par seasons last year, but both look to learn and improve from it.

Who: North Callaway Thunderbirds (4-5 last season) at Mexico Bulldogs (3-7 last season).

When: Friday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m.

Where: Hawthorne Heights Field, Mexico High School 639 N Wade St. Mexico, MO 65265

Distance: 16.5 miles, or about a 19 minute drive

Significance: Both teams got new coaches after the disappointing season last year, and both coaches want to bring the rivalry back between these two schools. The last time these two schools faced off in the home opener was six years ago. New North Callaway Head Coach Kevin O'Neal says this game is huge for the players because it's more about pride. He says they play baseball during the summer together and basketball during the winter.

Class 4, District 5:
1. Helias Catholic
2. Hannibal
3. Moberly
4. Marshall
5. Mexico
6. Kirksvile
7. Warrenton
8. Liberty (Wentzville)

Class 2, District 6:
1. Bowling Green
2. Montgomery County
3. Palmyra
4. Clopton-Elsberry
5. North Callaway
6. Clark County
7. Van-Far
8. Highland


Mexico Bulldogs (Last Season: 3-7): The Bulldogs are coming out of an off season with a new coach and new scoreboard. Coach Steve Haag replaced Ty Harrison who was 4-16 over the last two seasons, but Haag does not want to replace everything. He wants the Bulldog defense to carry the wins, but the offense will need to give them support as they lost 4 games last season by 12 points or less. The goal of the season for the Bulldogs is to get back to .500.

Player to Watch: Tyler Bratch, senior DB/RB - Last season Bratch helped his team so much that he earned himself All-NCMC honors alongside fellow DB Skylar Harrington and junior LB Karsten Ekern. Bratch alongside Ekern will need to have good games on both sides of the ball if they want to win against North Callaway.

North Callaway Thunderbirds (4-5): Replacing a coach who roamed the sidelines for 26 years is never easy, because it leaves big shoes to fill for the incoming coach. But new Head Coach Kevin O'Neal is looking to overcome that obstacle. O'Neal must make sure his team does not sputter out of control too early this season like the Thunderbirds did last year, losing four of their first five. Also a challenge for O'Neal is the inexperience at defense, but he does come in with a very good offensive tandem.

Player to Watch: Cole Branson, senior QB - Branson is looking to continue his hot streak. He finished last season with 1,600 total yards and 14 TD's. He is looking to keep connecting with fellow senior WR Steven Coleman who caught 3 TD's for 338 years last year. If the Thunderbirds want to make this game interesting against the Bulldogs they will need to be finishing the others sentences.

Prediction: The game will be close for the first half, but the Bulldogs will find that their defense, and the fact that they have home field advantage, will lead them to a win.

North Callaway - 14
Mexico - 21

 

More News

Grid
List

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
6pm 28°
7pm 29°
8pm 28°
9pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
6:00p
Little Big Shots
7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
5:30p
The Goldbergs
6:00p
Saving Hope
7:00p
Stuart Little

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy