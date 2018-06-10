The Fireworks Specialist

Wednesday's work started at 11:00 am for many people in front of the capitol, and it will end with the "Fireworks Sky Concert."

If you've ever put on your own fireworks show, it usually involves a match and a few minutes of preparation. However, there are no matches involved in the fireworks show in Jefferson City.

It starts with a battery.

Speraneo and his team start planning for that first spark months in advance.

"We go through to make sure we have everything, start building the boxes, loading the guns into them and put the sand in to make sure they are secure and safe," he said.



More than 600 shells will go off from the south side of the Capitol. Despite the risk that comes with using fireworks, Speraneo feels that his job is actually safe.

He said, "I feel that it's much safer because none of us will be close to anything going off because we'll have a computer run the whole show once we get everything running."

He has been putting on the show in Jefferson City for the last four years. Speraneo says he gets a thrill from hearing the crowd at the end because that lets him know if they put on a good show.