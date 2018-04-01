The Game Of Life

Members of the Diversity Peer Educator group taught students about stereotypes and other unfounded prejudice in an interactive way.

They played the board game Life, using themselves as the actual game pieces. Students moved around the room wearing name tags that gave the facilitators an idea of how to treat them. Students who organized the event recognized the different symbols on the name tags and reacted with the according bias.

The name tags were decoded at the end of the event and the participants talked about the hardships their various stereotypes carried.

Students learned the struggles of fighting language barriers as their genders, races and social classes all changed. This event gave the participants an idea of how it feels to walk in someone else's shoes.

"My name tag said I was a Hispanic woman of 'A' class. I went through life a lot easier than most people did, but they did see the Hispanic side so they were treating me like I was an immigrant somehow," said participant Jon Nguyen.