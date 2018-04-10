The Heritage Festival celebrates 39 years with a different twist

COLUMBIA- The Annual Heritage Festival was held at the Historic Nifong Park on Saturday, September 17th.

Vendors and craftsmen from all over Missouri traveled to the festival to show off and sell their crafts.

Attendees were able to view a talented blacksmith from Jefferson City, a couple of woman who spun yarn and a man who made handmade headresses just to name a few.

Karen Chandler, director of the festival, said she was very proud of the turn out this year and raved about the many oppurtunties the festival holds.

"We have handmade crafts, traditional artisans demonstrating lost arts, we have blacksmiths, weavers, spinners. We also have a children's area. We have three stages of entertainment, traditional and root music and we brought in some international traditional music as well this year," Chandler said.

Despite the weekend being a very big game weekend for the Missouri Tigers, the festival still had a great amount of people that seemed to be highly entertained.

Chandler said she is thankful for the opportunity to hold this festival at Nifong Park for the 39th year and that it was good to see so many Boone County reidents come out.