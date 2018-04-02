The Highest Place In Missouri

At 1,772 feet, Taum Sauk mountain is the tallest place in Missouri. When you're that tall there is little protecting you. Evidence of that lies on the forest floor at the mountain's summit where there is fallen trees, branches and other debris. The summit is the starting point for a one-and-a-half mile hike that takes you deep into the expansive wilderness and past the state's highest waterfall. The trail is rugged and not very easy. You'll travel up and down rock ledges, over stony glades, all while deep in an Ozark forest.

"There is not many places where you can go in the state and have such an expansive view without seeing development," said Sue Holst, Missouri Division of State Parks.

Hikers are rewarded for their hard work half-way through the hike with Mina Sauk Falls. It's another of Missouri's most beautiful places. Water cascades 132 feet down the boulder-strewn face of a cliff.

"Within a small area you have some really neat places that you're not going to see anywhere else in the state," Holst said.

Mina Sauk is beautiful, but you should note, it's not always a waterfall. The water only runs after wet weather.