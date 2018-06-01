The Human Ipod Performs at William Woods University

FULTON - Musician John Rush visited William Woods University in Fulton Wednesday to perform for the students.

Rush better known as the "Human iPod" can play more than 70 hours of music by request, and said there is nothing else he would rather do.

"Get paid to play guitar and sing," Rush said. "I get paid to do what I would pay people to let me do."

Students in attendance also said they can not believe what he is doing is possible.

"That's mind blowing to me," Julie Wells said. "I mean I don't think I would ever be able to do that, so for him to be able to do that is pretty awesome."

Rush is also creating an online guitar school to help people learn how to play guitar ranging from all levels, and said it should be completed by January of next year.