The Jewels of Denial?

CLAYTON - Talk about decadent chocolate! A suburban St. Louis chocolate maker and a jeweler are offering a box of candy decked with 13 pieces of jewelry this holiday season. They're asking for $1.5 million for "Le Chocolat" presented in an intricately-crafted European box. Lake Forest Confections and Simons Jewelers in Clayton combined chocolates with diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds. If a serious buyer materializes, chocolate maker Bud Kolbrener said he'll custom create the chocolates out of fresh fruits, creams or even dusted in 24-karat gold.