The Latest: 2 rescued from flooded Kansas City restaurant

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on storms that caused widespread flooding in the Kansas City area (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area turned scary for two people after floodwaters briefly trapped them in the bar they own.

As co-owner of Coach's Bar & Grill in Kansas City, Brian Darby says he began sending out goodbye texts to his family when Indian Creek floodwaters crashed through the business' wall early Thursday. The two jumped onto the bar and then onto equipment for safety.

Firefighters later rescued them through a roof.

Darby says the restaurant is a complete loss.

___

10:10 a.m.

Heavy rains across the Kansas City area have closed roads and led to numerous water rescues.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Bowman says widespread flooding was reported after 4 to 7 inches (10 to 18 centimeters) fell over a few hours starting late Wednesday in east-central Kansas and west-central Missouri.

Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi urged motorists in a tweet not to drive into high water. He says his department is responding to calls seeking assistance in high water.

In Kansas, a stretch of Interstate 35 was closed Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation says stretches of Missouri 2 and 23 in Johnson County and Missouri 79 in Pike County are closed.

Several flood warnings also have been issued for rivers and streams downstream from the deluge.