The Latest: Greitens retains Capitol lobbyist amid probe

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens now has a personal lobbyist at the Capitol as he faces a House investigation and criminal indictment.

Missouri Ethics Commission records show lobbyist Aaron Baker registered Wednesday to represent Greitens. Baker had registered last week to lobby on behalf of the Dowd Bennett law firm, which is defending Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge.

The St. Louis grand jury charge and the House investigation both stem from allegations that Greitens took a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015. Greitens has declined to directly say whether he took the photo.

Baker is vice president of the political consulting firm Axiom Strategies.

Baker also registered Wednesday as a lobbyist for Joplin businessman David Humphreys, a major contributor to Greitens.