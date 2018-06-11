The Latest: May trial date set in Greitens felony trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will face a May 14 trial on a felony invasion of privacy charge after a St. Louis judge agreed to the date over the objections of prosecutors, who wanted the trial pushed back into the fall in part to allow further investigation.

Greitens was indicted by a grand jury last week on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The indictment alleges that the Republican took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent while they had an affair in March 2015.

Prosecutors say they needed until November to prepare for trial because the criminal investigation had been rushed to beat a three-year statute of limitations.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Robert Steele also sparred with Greitens' attorney, Edward L. Dowd Jr., over the existence of the photograph that spurred the charges. Dowd says prosecutors told him the photo didn't exist, but Steele says he'd only told Dowd that prosecutors didn't yet have the photo.