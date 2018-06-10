The Latest: Missouri lawmaker reacts to vetoed gun rights

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Republican who ushered a sweeping gun rights bill through the House says he hopes lawmakers undo Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of the measure.

Nixon on Monday vetoed the bill, but lawmakers can try to override him during a September session.

Springfield Rep. Eric Burlison pushed the measure through the House. On Monday, he said he hopes lawmakers try to pass the bill into law despite the Democratic governor's objections.

The bill would allow most people to carry concealed guns even if they haven't gone through the training required for permits.

Burlison says people currently can carry guns in public places without training. He says the legislation will change only whether they can hide firearms.